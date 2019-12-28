Lightning's Kevin Shattenkirk: Hoping to snap cool streak
Shattenkirk has just a single assist in his last seven games.
A cool streak was inevitable -- Shattenkirk was red hot over the first couple months of the season. The Bolts are poised to take a big leap in the new year, so watch for Shattenkirk to benefit from improved team play. But until then, bench him.
