Shattenkirk generated an assist, four hits, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Avalanche.

Shattenkirk has just three assists through nine games in February. With his helper Monday, he reached the 30-point mark (seven tallies, 23 apples), which is his highest production since he had 56 points in 2016-17. He's added 111 shots, 53 hits and 59 blocks in 60 appearances this year.