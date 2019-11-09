Lightning's Kevin Shattenkirk: On career pace
Shattenkirk picked up two assists in a 5-3 win over Buffalo on Saturday in the 2019 NHL Global Series in Stockholm, Sweden.
One of the assists came on the power play. Shattenkirk is riding a four-game, six-assist streak and has a remarkable 13 points in 15 games so far. He won't keep this up, but Shattenkirk could best his career mark of 45 points.
