Shattenkirk collected a pair of assists -- one on the power play -- in Wednesday night's 7-6 overtime win versus the Devils.

With Victor Hedman nursing a lower-body injury, Shattenkirk saw an expanded role Wednesday and made the most of the opportunity. His 21:06 was second only to Ryan McDonagh (25:27). Two more assists give Shattenkirk five total for the season, to go along with four goals. After two disappointing seasons with the Rangers, Shattenkirk appears rejuvenated in Tampa Bay, making him a solid fantasy option in most formats, especially with Hedman out of the lineup.