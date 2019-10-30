Shattenkirk has seven points, including four goals, in 11 games this season.

More importantly, at least short term, is a possible increased role on the power play with Victor Hedman nursing a day-to-day injury. Shattenkirk has the talent to play maestro on that unit, but Mikhail Sergachev could also see increased time there. Hedman's injury is thought to be minor, so the increased responsibility may be short-lived. Still, Shattenkirk has done much to prove his career isn't over and that he has plenty of fantasy value left in the tank.