Shattenkirk scored the game-winning goal on his only shot in Monday's 3-2 win over Dallas in Game 2. He also had two blocks and one hit.
Shattenkirk snapped a long shot from the point that found its way through traffic, giving the Lighting a 3-0 lead late in the first period. It capped a four-minute stretch in which Tampa Bay scored three times, and it held up as the game-winning goal. The goal was Shattenkirk's first in the last 12 games and snapped his six-game point drought.
