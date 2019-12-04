Lightning's Kevin Shattenkirk: Red hot recently
Shattenkirk has racked up five helpers while posting a plus-3 rating in his last six games.
Shattenkirk's currently on pace to set new career highs in goals and assists. He's thrived while skating on the Lightning's top pairing and second power-play unit, and he's shown no signs of slowing down. The 30-year-old blueliner will look to keep rolling Thursday in a matchup with a Minnesota team that's allowing 3.14 goals per game this campaign, 20th in the NHL.
