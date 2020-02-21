Shattenkirk scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Shattenkirk opened the scoring at 7:02 of the first period. The 31-year-old defenseman has a goal and two assists during his modest three-game point streak. For the year, he's at 31 points, 114 shots and a plus-23 rating in 61 appearances.