Lightning's Kevin Shattenkirk: Ripples twine in loss
Shattenkirk scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights.
Shattenkirk opened the scoring at 7:02 of the first period. The 31-year-old defenseman has a goal and two assists during his modest three-game point streak. For the year, he's at 31 points, 114 shots and a plus-23 rating in 61 appearances.
