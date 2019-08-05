Shattenkirk inked a one-year, $1.75 million contract with Tampa Bay on Monday.

Shattenkirk -- who was officially bought out by the Rangers on Aug. 1 -- will now follow in the steps of former New York/Tampa Bay defenseman Dan Girardi by trying to revitalize his career with a move south. With his new club, the veteran Shattenkirk could find himself paired up with Victor Hedman as well as possibly seeing minutes with the No. 2 power-play unit, both of which would bolster his fantasy value heading into the 2019-20 campaign.