Shattenkirk picked up an assist in Saturday's 5-3 victory over the Flyers.

It was Shattenkirk's first point in seven games and second in 13. His game has slowed significantly after such a hot start to the season (21 points in hist first 26 games). Still, Shattenkirk's 28 points in 58 games matches his output in 73 games last year. So, yes 2019-20 is all about redemption, but his sluggish pace right now is a frustration to most fantasy owners. We'd consider benching him until he snaps his game back.