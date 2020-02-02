Shattenkirk generated an assist in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Sharks.

The defenseman had just two points through 13 games in January, although he posted a plus-11 rating in that span. He'll hope for more success on the scoresheet in February. For the year, Shattenkirk has 28 points in 52 games, matching his production from 73 outings last year with the Rangers. He's added 98 shots on goal, 53 blocked shots and a plus-22 rating this season.