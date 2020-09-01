Shattenkirk had two assists and three shots in Monday's 3-2 double-overtime win over Boston in Game 5. He also chipped in with five blocks, three hits and a plus-3 rating.

The veteran defenseman assisted on Ondrej Palat's first-period goal as well as Victor Hedman's overtime winner. He also led Tampa Bay in blocks and logged just under 25 minutes of ice time. Shattenkirk has found the scoresheet in five of his last seven games, picking up one goal and five helpers.