Shattenkirk scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Stars in Game 4.
Shattenkirk was the hero for the second time in three games, striking on the power play 6:34 into overtime. The blueliner has three shots on goal and three hits in the contest. He's up to three goals, 10 assists, 40 shots and 50 hits through 23 contests as a key part of the Lightning's defense corps.
