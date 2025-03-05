Aucoin was acquired by Tampa Bay from Detroit on Wednesday in exchange for a fourth-round pick, per Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times. Detroit also retained 25 percent of Yanni Gourde's remaining salary on his way from Seattle to the Lightning.

Aucoin was taken with the No. 156 overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft by Detroit. He has two goals and four points in 24 outings with Harvard University this campaign. The main benefit to Tampa Bay was getting part of Gourde's remaining salary retained. The 33-year-old Gourde is in the final season of his six-year, $31 million deal. In addition to Detroit retaining 25 percent of his remaining contract, Seattle is also picking up 50 percent.