Lightning's Louis Domingue: Allows three in loss to Jets
Domingue saved 34 of 37 shots during Tuesday's 3-1 loss to Winnipeg.
The 25-year-old netminder won his previous two starts for the Lightning, and this checks out as another serviceable outing from the backup. Andrei Vasilevskiy is locked in as the No. 1 goalie, so Domingue projects to continue seeing occasional work, but the first-year Bolt is definitely worth a look as a streaming option or DFS candidate when patrolling the blue paint for Tampa.
