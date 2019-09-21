Tampa Bay assigned Domingue to AHL Syracuse on Saturday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

It's a little surprising that Domingue went unclaimed, as he's proven to be a capable backup over the past few seasons, but there's still a chance that he'll be traded prior to the start of the regular season. Either way, the 27-year-old will be nothing more than a streaming/handcuff option if and when he's picked up by another club.