Lightning's Louis Domingue: Assigned to AHL affiliate
Tampa Bay assigned Domingue to AHL Syracuse on Saturday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.
It's a little surprising that Domingue went unclaimed, as he's proven to be a capable backup over the past few seasons, but there's still a chance that he'll be traded prior to the start of the regular season. Either way, the 27-year-old will be nothing more than a streaming/handcuff option if and when he's picked up by another club.
