Lightning's Louis Domingue: Back in AHL for now

Domingue was returned to AHL Syracuse on Friday,Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Domingue has been filling in for injured backup Peter Budaj (leg), who is expected to be out of commission until the middle of February. According to this latest report, the plan for Domingue is to have him make a few starts with the AHL's Crunch since the Bolts are on bye and not scheduled to play again until taking on the nascent Golden Knights on Thursday. Domingue made his debut with the Lightning on Sunday, picking up a win over the Red Wings by setting aside 34 of 36 shots on the road.