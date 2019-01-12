Lightning's Louis Domingue: Back in goal Saturday
Domingue will start in goal Saturday evening against host Buffalo, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Domingue was a spectator for the past eight games, as showstopping goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy crafted seven wins over that stretch. You're still likely to see a fair share of DFS players rolling with Domingue on this 12-game slate since the win potential is enormous. The Bolts lead all teams in scoring at 4.09 goals per game and it comes as no surprise that its power play -- at 33.1 percent -- reigns supreme as well. A well-rested Domingue catches a Sabres club looking to avenge for Friday's 4-3 road loss to the Hurricanes.
