Lightning's Louis Domingue: Back in goal
Domingue will rock the home cage against the visiting Bruins on Thursday, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
Domingue will rejoin the action after watching 28-year-old goalie Eddie Pasquale hang on for a shootout win over the Red Wings in his NHL debut Monday. But let's face it -- you're not using Domingue in fantasy hockey due to his ratios, as he's currently working with a 3.14 GAA and .900 save percentage through 15 games. Rather, the 26-year-old is a popular streaming option due to the fact that he's won 11 of 15 games and is supported by the league's best offense. He'll go to work against a Bruins club that is only 5-6-4 away from Boston this season.
