Domingue will rock the home cage against the visiting Bruins on Thursday, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Domingue will rejoin the action after watching 28-year-old goalie Eddie Pasquale hang on for a shootout win over the Red Wings in his NHL debut Monday. But let's face it -- you're not using Domingue in fantasy hockey due to his ratios, as he's currently working with a 3.14 GAA and .900 save percentage through 15 games. Rather, the 26-year-old is a popular streaming option due to the fact that he's won 11 of 15 games and is supported by the league's best offense. He'll go to work against a Bruins club that is only 5-6-4 away from Boston this season.