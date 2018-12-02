Domingue made 23 saves in a 5-4 overtime win over Florida on Saturday night.

Domingue was bailed out by his teammates after he staked the Panthers to a 4-1 lead by the 8:04 mark of the second period. He's not a great option for fantasy purposes -- he gets wins, but his ratios smell worse than an empty salmon can left out in summer. Domingue will remain in the blue paint until Andrei Vasilevskiy returns, so use him. But temper your expectations.