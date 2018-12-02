Lightning's Louis Domingue: Benefiting from powerhouse offense
Domingue made 23 saves in a 5-4 overtime win over Florida on Saturday night.
Domingue was bailed out by his teammates after he staked the Panthers to a 4-1 lead by the 8:04 mark of the second period. He's not a great option for fantasy purposes -- he gets wins, but his ratios smell worse than an empty salmon can left out in summer. Domingue will remain in the blue paint until Andrei Vasilevskiy returns, so use him. But temper your expectations.
More News
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: Facing in-state rivals•
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: Wins in spite of himself•
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: In goal Thursday•
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: Sees streak end against Ducks•
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: Chasing fourth straight victory•
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: Stays hot with home win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...