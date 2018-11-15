Domingue will tend the twine for Thursday's road tilt against the Penguins, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

Domingue has made just five appearances in goal this season, in which he is 3-2-0 with a 3.43 GAA. The netminder put up solid numbers last year after making the move to Tampa Bay (a 7-3-1 record and a .914 save percentage) and will likely see the bulk of the starts in Andrei Vasilevskiy's (lower body) absence.