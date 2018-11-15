Lightning's Louis Domingue: Between pipes Thursday
Domingue will tend the twine for Thursday's road tilt against the Penguins, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.
Domingue has made just five appearances in goal this season, in which he is 3-2-0 with a 3.43 GAA. The netminder put up solid numbers last year after making the move to Tampa Bay (a 7-3-1 record and a .914 save percentage) and will likely see the bulk of the starts in Andrei Vasilevskiy's (lower body) absence.
More News
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: Defeated in road start•
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: Starting in Buffalo•
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: Snags OT win on road•
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: In goal against Ottawa•
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: Struggles mightily against Coyotes•
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: In goal against Arizona•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...