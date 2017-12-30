Lightning's Louis Domingue: Brought up to big club
The Lightning recalled Domingue from AHL Syracuse on Saturday, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Domingue has been decent as AHL Syracuse's starter this season, compiling a 9-4-0 record while registering a 2.39 GAA and .911 save percentage in 13 appearances. The Lightning placed Peter Budaj (leg) on injured reserve in a corresponding move Saturday, so Domingue will back up Andrei Vasilevskiy for the foreseeable future.
More News
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: Traded to Tampa Bay•
-
Coyotes' Louis Domingue: Heads back to AHL•
-
Coyotes' Louis Domingue: Recalled for cap purposes•
-
Coyotes' Louis Domingue: Lands on waivers•
-
Coyotes' Louis Domingue: Suffers ugly loss Saturday•
-
Coyotes' Louis Domingue: Starting Saturday in New Jersey•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...