Lightning's Louis Domingue: Brought up to big club

The Lightning recalled Domingue from AHL Syracuse on Saturday, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Domingue has been decent as AHL Syracuse's starter this season, compiling a 9-4-0 record while registering a 2.39 GAA and .911 save percentage in 13 appearances. The Lightning placed Peter Budaj (leg) on injured reserve in a corresponding move Saturday, so Domingue will back up Andrei Vasilevskiy for the foreseeable future.

