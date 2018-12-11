Domingue turned aside 23 of 26 shots in Monday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.

The 26-year-old wasn't at his sharpest and actually put the Bolts in a 2-1 hole heading into the first intermission, but Steven Stamkos' hat trick helped bail him out. Domingue has now won six straight starts and holds an 11-3-0 record since Andrei Vasilevskiy (foot) got injured, but his 2.72 GAA over that stretch indicates just how much he's been benefiting from Tampa's potent offense.