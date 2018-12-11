Lightning's Louis Domingue: Buoyed by offense in win
Domingue turned aside 23 of 26 shots in Monday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.
The 26-year-old wasn't at his sharpest and actually put the Bolts in a 2-1 hole heading into the first intermission, but Steven Stamkos' hat trick helped bail him out. Domingue has now won six straight starts and holds an 11-3-0 record since Andrei Vasilevskiy (foot) got injured, but his 2.72 GAA over that stretch indicates just how much he's been benefiting from Tampa's potent offense.
More News
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: In goal Monday•
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: Winning ways continue•
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: Starts against Colorado•
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: Back in goal•
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: Shuts down Devils•
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: Gets starting nod versus Devils•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...