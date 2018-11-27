Lightning's Louis Domingue: Chasing fourth straight victory
Domingue will start in goal Tuesday evening, squaring off against the visiting Ducks, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
Anaheim has struggled with puck possession based on a 44.34 Corsi For percentage that is superior only to Ottawa's (43.51) mark this season. Furthermore, the Ducks are the worst team in terms of generating high-danger scoring chances, so Domingue -- who has crafted three straight wins -- figures to be a popular goalie in DFS play on this 11-game slate.
