Domingue will start in goal Tuesday evening, squaring off against the visiting Ducks, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Anaheim has struggled with puck possession based on a 44.34 Corsi For percentage that is superior only to Ottawa's (43.51) mark this season. Furthermore, the Ducks are the worst team in terms of generating high-danger scoring chances, so Domingue -- who has crafted three straight wins -- figures to be a popular goalie in DFS play on this 11-game slate.