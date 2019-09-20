Lightning's Louis Domingue: Cut loose by Bolts
Tampa Bay waived Domingue on Friday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
The Lightning were unable to find a team willing to trade for the 27-year-old netminder, so they'll now risk losing him for nothing on waivers. Domingue has proven to be a capable backup over the past few seasons, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him get claimed by another club.
More News
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: On trade block•
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: Ready to rock•
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: Practices Monday•
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: Not starting Saturday•
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: Still considered day-to-day•
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: Dealing with lower-body injury•
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.