Tampa Bay waived Domingue on Friday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

The Lightning were unable to find a team willing to trade for the 27-year-old netminder, so they'll now risk losing him for nothing on waivers. Domingue has proven to be a capable backup over the past few seasons, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him get claimed by another club.

