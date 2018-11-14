Domingue allowed two goals on 19 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to Buffalo.

Domingue didn't stand much of a chance on either of Buffalo's goals Tuesday. The first came on a scramble in front of the net, after a blocked shot, and the game-winning goal came on a shot through a screen. With no back-to-backs the rest of November, it could be a while before he gets another start. The Bolts' backup is now 3-2-0 with a 3.43 GAA and a .887 save percentage.