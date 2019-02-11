Domingue stopped 25 of 27 shots against the Panthers on Sunday to get the win, his 18th in 22 games played.

Domingue benefited from Andrei Vasilevskiy's injury earlier in the season to become one of the best backup speculation plays in deep goalie leagues this year. But he's been used rather sparingly lately - this was only his third game in 2019; at least all three have been wins.