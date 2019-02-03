Domingue will be stationed between the pipes for Saturday's road contest against the Rangers, Caley Chelios of Fox Sports reports.

After Andrei Vasilevskiy posted a beautiful 36-save shutout Friday, it seemed like the easy choice to throw Domingue in goal against New York for Saturday's contest. The 6-foot-3 netminder has made just one start during the 2019 calendar year back on Jan. 12. Domingue has allowed exactly three goals in his three career outings against the Rangers, registering a 2-1-0 record in the process.