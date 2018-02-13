Lightning's Louis Domingue: Draws start in Buffalo
Domingue will command the crease for Tuesday night's road contest against the Sabres, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
With usual starter Andrei Vasilevskiy taking a loss Monday night in Toronto, the Lightning have elected to turn to Domingue, whose last start resulted in a three-goal loss in Winnipeg on Jan. 30. The Quebec native has been decent in limited action since coming over to Tampa Bay via trade in November, and he will look to slow down a Sabres offense that has recorded four goals in three consecutive games.
