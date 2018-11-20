Domingue allowed three goals on 34 shots in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Predators.

The first two goals were clean shots that simply beat Domingue, but the third goal was a remarkable tip-in by Ryan Johansen that was nearly impossible to stop. Domingue has struggled during four appearances in place of Andrei Vasilevskiy (foot), posting a .899 save percentage and allowing at least three goals three outings. Next up is a Wednesday matchup versus the Panthers, who have won six of the last eight games.