Lightning's Louis Domingue: Facing Hurricanes
Domingue will start Thursday in Carolina, Caley Chelios of Fox Sports reports.
Domingue has served as backup for five straight games, his last appearance coming back on Mar. 9, in a win of course. With a record of 20-5-0, starting the Lightning netminder in any format seems like a safe bet, and adding to the temptation is the fact that Tampa Bay already owns a pair of wins over the Hurricanes in 2018-19, with Domingue serving as the team's starter in one of those victories.
More News
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: Just keeps winning•
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: In pursuit of 20th win•
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: Wheels come off fast in third•
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: Starting in enemy territory•
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: Wins 11th straight•
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: Starting against Flyers•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...