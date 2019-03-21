Domingue will start Thursday in Carolina, Caley Chelios of Fox Sports reports.

Domingue has served as backup for five straight games, his last appearance coming back on Mar. 9, in a win of course. With a record of 20-5-0, starting the Lightning netminder in any format seems like a safe bet, and adding to the temptation is the fact that Tampa Bay already owns a pair of wins over the Hurricanes in 2018-19, with Domingue serving as the team's starter in one of those victories.