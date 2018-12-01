Lightning's Louis Domingue: Facing in-state rivals
Domingue will start Saturday against Florida, according to Panthers play-by-play announcer Doug Plagens.
It hasn't always been pretty for Domingue, as evidenced by his sub-.900 save percentage, but the former Coyotes netminder does have a 9-4-0 record for an offensively gifted Lightning club. He gets a golden opportunity to improve that mark against an in-state rival team that's getting outscored 3.50 to 3.21 in the average game this season. This could easily turn into a high-scoring affair, so tread carefully.
More News
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: Wins in spite of himself•
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: In goal Thursday•
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: Sees streak end against Ducks•
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: Chasing fourth straight victory•
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: Stays hot with home win•
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: Will make seventh straight start•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...