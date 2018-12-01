Domingue will start Saturday against Florida, according to Panthers play-by-play announcer Doug Plagens.

It hasn't always been pretty for Domingue, as evidenced by his sub-.900 save percentage, but the former Coyotes netminder does have a 9-4-0 record for an offensively gifted Lightning club. He gets a golden opportunity to improve that mark against an in-state rival team that's getting outscored 3.50 to 3.21 in the average game this season. This could easily turn into a high-scoring affair, so tread carefully.