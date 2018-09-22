Lightning's Louis Domingue: Facing Nashville again Saturday

Domingue is expected to start at home against the Predators on Saturday, according to the Lightning's official twitter.

With Domingue having just faced Nashville on Friday as well, it wouldn't be surprising to see goaltending prospect Connor Ingram get some action in this game. Domingue has pretty much locked up the backup job behind Andrei Vasilevskiy heading into the season.

