Domingue will draw the start in Monday's road tilt against Nashville, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

As expected, Domingue will continue getting a bulk of the work while Andrei Vasilevskiy (foot) is out for at least the next month. The 26-year-old is 5-2-0 but owns a pedestrian 3.58 GAA and .889 save percentage. He doesn't exactly have starting goaltender numbers, but the Lightning offense should provide him ample opportunity to earn wins.

