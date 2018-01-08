Lightning's Louis Domingue: First win of season

Domingue made 34 saves Sunday in a 5-2 win over the Red Wings.

It was his first win as a Bolt and first of the season. Domingue can provide fantasy owners with some surprising production -- he brings stability to the back-up role and the ability to spell off Andrei Vasilevskiy in the second half. Grab him off the wire.

