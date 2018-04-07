Lightning's Louis Domingue: Gearing up for season finale

Domingue is projected to get the starting nod for Saturday's regular-season finale facing the Hurricanes on the road, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Bolts will look to cap off a stellar campaign as a whole. This team has set the league standard offensively by averaging 3.56 goals per contest, and the Lightning will have a chance to clinch the Atlantic Division as they currently hold a two-point lead over the Bruins -- although Boston does have two games left to Tampa's one. Domingue was winless over seven appearances with the Coyotes in 2017, but he's had a second wind in his new digs, posting a 7-3-0 record, 2.88 GAA and .912 save percentage over 11 appearances for the far mightier hockey club.