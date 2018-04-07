Lightning's Louis Domingue: Gearing up for season finale
Domingue is projected to get the starting nod for Saturday's regular-season finale facing the Hurricanes on the road, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The Bolts will look to cap off a stellar campaign as a whole. This team has set the league standard offensively by averaging 3.56 goals per contest, and the Lightning will have a chance to clinch the Atlantic Division as they currently hold a two-point lead over the Bruins -- although Boston does have two games left to Tampa's one. Domingue was winless over seven appearances with the Coyotes in 2017, but he's had a second wind in his new digs, posting a 7-3-0 record, 2.88 GAA and .912 save percentage over 11 appearances for the far mightier hockey club.
More News
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: Picks up another win•
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: Starting Friday in New York•
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: Gets no help from teammates in loss•
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: Going to face former team Monday•
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: Turns aside 29 shots in Sunday's win•
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: Starting against Oilers•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...