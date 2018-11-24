Domingue stopped 30 of 32 shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.

He's now won four of six starts since Andrei Vasilevskiy broke his foot, although that's primarily due to Tampa's high-powered offense -- Domingue has a mediocre .912 save percentage over that stretch, and this was only the second time in those six games he's given up fewer than three goals. With Vasilevskiy potentially out until Christmas, though, the 26-year-old Domingue will continue to see a heavy workload as long as his numbers don't completely collapse.