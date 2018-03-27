Lightning's Louis Domingue: Gets no help from teammates in loss
Domingue made 31 saves in Monday's 4-1 loss to Arizona. He allowed three goals.
The Coyotes played a strong game; the Bolts did not. Domingue was on an island in parts of Monday's game. Domingue had hoped for revenge against his former team, but his mates gave him no help -- they mustered just 20 shots.
More News
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: Going to face former team Monday•
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: Turns aside 29 shots in Sunday's win•
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: Starting against Oilers•
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: Heads back to Tampa Bay•
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: Returned to AHL•
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: Razor sharp in shootout win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...