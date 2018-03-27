Lightning's Louis Domingue: Gets no help from teammates in loss

Domingue made 31 saves in Monday's 4-1 loss to Arizona. He allowed three goals.

The Coyotes played a strong game; the Bolts did not. Domingue was on an island in parts of Monday's game. Domingue had hoped for revenge against his former team, but his mates gave him no help -- they mustered just 20 shots.

