Lightning's Louis Domingue: Gets starting nod versus Devils
Domingue will be between the pipes for Monday's road clash with New Jersey, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Domingue will be making his 11th consecutive appearance in the crease, having posted a solid 7-3-0 record and .900 save percentage in the previous 10 outings. The netminder has filled in well for starter Andrei Vasilevskiy (foot) and could find himself the subject of trade rumors at the deadline if he continues to perform well.
