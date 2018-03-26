Lightning's Louis Domingue: Going to face former team Monday

Domingue is scheduled to start Monday's game against the Coyotes, his former team.

We have to think Domingue is seeking some kind of revenge, especially after he was put on waivers by the league's worst team and then forced to rent his own ice in Scottsdale while he waited on a trade. Domingue even considered quitting hockey. But he has found a home in Tampa, winning six of eight starts, including his last four. He's a strong play Monday.