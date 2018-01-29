Lightning's Louis Domingue: Headed back to Tampa Bay

Domingue was recalled from AHL Syracause on Sunday, per the official AHL transaction log.

As anticipated, Domingue will rejoin the team after the All-Star break, and serve as the backup to Andrei Vasilevskiy while Peter Budaj (leg) remains on injured reserve. Still, it's unlikely the 25-year-old is given the starting nod very often, as Vasilevskiy's play has been among the best in the NHL, and Domingue is sporting a .875 save percentage and 3.89 GAA through nine 2017-18 games.