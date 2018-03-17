Lightning's Louis Domingue: Heads back to Tampa Bay

Domingue was recalled from AHL Syracuse on Saturday.

Tampa's primary goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy has expressed concern about being fatigued both mentally and physically, so we suspect that alternate goalies Peter Budaj and Domingue could see increased playing time ahead of the playoffs. The starter for Saturday night's home game against the Bruins has yet to be named.

