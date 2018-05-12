Lightning's Louis Domingue: Holds his own in playoff debut

Domingue made his postseason debut Friday night, stopping all seven shots directed his way in a 4-2, Game 1 loss to the Capitals.

Domingue tamed the Caps after they dropped four goals on Andrei Vasilevskiy through the first two periods. While it looks like Vasi struggled mightily, it was actually a series of high-quality scoring plays that resulted in the Vezina Trophy finalist getting chased from the net, so we wouldn't expect Domingue to get the starting nod for Game 2 on Sunday.