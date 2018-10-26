Lightning's Louis Domingue: In goal against Arizona
Domingue will start between the pipes in Saturday's road game against the Coyotes, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Domingue has been solid in limited action this campaign, picking up two wins in two appearances while registering a 2.50 GAA and .934 save percentage over that span. The 26-year-old netminder will look to stay unbeaten in a favorable road matchup with a Coyotes club that's only averaging 2.00 goals per game this campaign, 30th in the NHL.
