Lightning's Louis Domingue: In goal against Ottawa
Domingue will man the crease Sunday in Ottawa, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
In his last outing, Domingue was shelled for seven goals on 30 shots against Arizona on Oct. 27. Because of that rough performance, he owns an ugly .887 save percentage despite allowing just five goals in his first two starts. Domingue will continue getting limited playing time behind Vezina Trophy-candidate Andrei Vasilevskiy.
More News
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: Struggles mightily against Coyotes•
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: In goal against Arizona•
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: Turns aside 33 shots•
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: In goal Sunday•
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: Wins in season debut•
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: Preparing for season debut•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...