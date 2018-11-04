Lightning's Louis Domingue: In goal against Ottawa

Domingue will man the crease Sunday in Ottawa, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

In his last outing, Domingue was shelled for seven goals on 30 shots against Arizona on Oct. 27. Because of that rough performance, he owns an ugly .887 save percentage despite allowing just five goals in his first two starts. Domingue will continue getting limited playing time behind Vezina Trophy-candidate Andrei Vasilevskiy.