Domingue will get the starting nod for Monday's home clash with the Rangers, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

In 13 outings since taking over for the injured Andrei Vasilevskiy (foot), Domingue is an impressive 10-3-0 with a .913 save percentage, including his current five-game winning streak. While his strong stand-in performance could earn him some extra work down the stretch, the Quebec native will no doubt be relegated to the bench was Vasilevskiy is ready to go, which could still be a week or two away.