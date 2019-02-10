Lightning's Louis Domingue: In goal Sunday
Domingue will patrol the blue paint for Sunday's road contest against the Panthers.
Domingue has earned a win in his last nine outing, dating back to Nov. 29. During that span, he's been solid with a 2.63 GAA and .911 save percentage. The 26-year-old has done well backing up Andrei Vasilevskiy and with Tampa Bay's terrific offense, he's always on the fast track to picking up a victory.
