Domingue will patrol the blue paint for Sunday's road contest against the Panthers.

Domingue has earned a win in his last nine outing, dating back to Nov. 29. During that span, he's been solid with a 2.63 GAA and .911 save percentage. The 26-year-old has done well backing up Andrei Vasilevskiy and with Tampa Bay's terrific offense, he's always on the fast track to picking up a victory.