Lightning's Louis Domingue: In goal Sunday

Domingue will draw the start against Chicago on Sunday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Domingue has made just one other appearance this season, stopping 38-of-40 shots in a win over Carolina on Oct. 16. The 26-year-old is a solid backup option, but playing behind one of the league's best netminder in Andrei Vasilevskiy, he doesn't get many chances to suit up. Tampa Bay has another back-to-back scheduled next weekend, so Domingue will likely start one of those games as well.