Domingue will get the starting nod at home versus the Sabres on Thursday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Since taking over for the injured Andrei Vasilevskiy (foot), Domingue has gone 6-3-0 with a .912 save percentage and will be making his ninth consecutive start. The team's upcoming back-to-back Monday and Tuesday, versus New Jersey and Detroit respectively, figures to be the first time the 26-year-old gets a night off since Vasilevskiy went down.