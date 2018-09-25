Lightning's Louis Domingue: In line to start Tuesday
Domingue is the projected starter for Tuesday's preseason game against the Panthers.
Domingue will likely continue to see plenty of work as Tampa Bay finishes up its preseason schedule with three straight meetings with the Panthers.
